Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SONY opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

