Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,372 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MO opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

