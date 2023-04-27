Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Dollar General stock opened at $219.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

