Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $413.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $490.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

