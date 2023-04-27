Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $200.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.62 and its 200 day moving average is $208.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.24.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

