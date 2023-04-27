Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 690.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 143,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 124,964 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,013,000 after purchasing an additional 144,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $87.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

