Lithium Ionic (OTCMKTS:LTHCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Ionic (OTCMKTS:LTHCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities began coverage on Lithium Ionic in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Lithium Ionic alerts:

Lithium Ionic Stock Up 5.2 %

Lithium Ionic stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Lithium Ionic has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Ionic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Ionic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.