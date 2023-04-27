LogicMark (LGMK) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare LogicMark to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get LogicMark alerts:

Risk and Volatility

LogicMark has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -58.10% -29.93% -24.82% LogicMark Competitors -304.61% -127.15% -25.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LogicMark and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LogicMark and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.92 million -$6.93 million -3.09 LogicMark Competitors $1.20 billion $108.99 million 5.19

LogicMark’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LogicMark and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark Competitors 310 1098 2289 83 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 14.49%. Given LogicMark’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LogicMark has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

LogicMark rivals beat LogicMark on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About LogicMark

(Get Rating)

LogicMark, Inc. provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures. The company was founded by Gino Miguel Pereira and David Charles Tunnell on February 8, 2012 and is headquartered Louisville, KY.

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.