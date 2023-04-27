Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,405 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $18,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 28.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 21.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Landstar System Stock Down 4.9 %

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Landstar System from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.18.

Shares of LSTR opened at $168.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.14.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.