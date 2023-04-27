Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $23.04 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $23,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $70.23.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CZR. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.77.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

