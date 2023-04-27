Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $365.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.59. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $369.65.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

