Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,257 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $221.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.23 and a 200 day moving average of $234.26. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

