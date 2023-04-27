Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 116.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

LAZR stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 771.53% and a negative net margin of 1,095.73%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,381,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,734,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

