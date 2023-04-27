LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 28th. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LYB opened at $90.60 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

