Main Street Research LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

