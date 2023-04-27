Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 26.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MARA. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 4.96. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $37,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.