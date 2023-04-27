Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 26.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on MARA. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
Marathon Digital Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 4.96. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.