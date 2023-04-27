Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 2.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Tuesday after B. Riley upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley now has a $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. Marathon Digital traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.15. 18,831,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 35,923,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 5.2 %

Marathon Digital Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

