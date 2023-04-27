Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $24.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.29.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRNS shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
