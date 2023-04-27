McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MCD. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Shares of MCD opened at $289.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.37 and a 200 day moving average of $269.72. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $295.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 75,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

