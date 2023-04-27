McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $315.00 at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCD. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $289.76 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $295.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.