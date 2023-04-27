Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on META. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $209.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.38. The company has a market cap of $542.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $266,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $5,083,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

