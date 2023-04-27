Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $350.00 at Evercore ISI

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 67.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.84.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $209.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.46 and a 200-day moving average of $152.38. The company has a market capitalization of $542.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 43.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $5,083,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.