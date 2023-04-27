Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) versus Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Critical Survey

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $189.26 million 1.85 $54.81 million $3.44 6.39 Parke Bancorp $95.86 million 2.13 $41.82 million $3.44 4.98

Profitability

Mid Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 28.96% 10.95% 1.23% Parke Bancorp 42.02% 16.67% 2.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Parke Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and Parke Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mid Penn Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.61%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

