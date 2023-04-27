Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,383,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,337 shares of company stock worth $69,205,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $28,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

