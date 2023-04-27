Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SoftBank Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $24.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.25.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

