Morgan Stanley Lowers Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$63.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.29.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$53.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.69.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.11). Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.9700333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

