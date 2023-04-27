Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Raised by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,991,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,398,000 after purchasing an additional 760,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,693,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,802,000 after buying an additional 197,428 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

