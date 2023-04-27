Morgan Stanley Raises Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target to GBX 153

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 146 ($1.82) to GBX 153 ($1.91) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.00.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

