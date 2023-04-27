Morgan Stanley Upgrades AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to “Equal Weight”

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $21.07.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
