Morgan Stanley Upgrades AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to “Equal Weight”

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

