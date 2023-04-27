Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $42.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MPLX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

NYSE MPLX opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 61.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

