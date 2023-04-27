National Bank Financial Increases Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$67.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EIFZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Exchange Income Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EIFZF opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

