National Bankshares Upgrades Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) to “Outperform”

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.23% from the company’s current price.

PSI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.00.

Pason Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PSI opened at C$11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$11.19 and a 12 month high of C$16.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.52. The firm has a market cap of C$950.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of C$94.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.60 million. Analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.3706294 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

