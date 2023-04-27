National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Purchases 21,958 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Chevron were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after buying an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chevron by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,751,000 after buying an additional 703,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Trading Down 1.8 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Chevron stock opened at $165.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.57. The company has a market capitalization of $314.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.