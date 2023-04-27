NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.23-3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. NextEra Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.98-3.13 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

