NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. NextEra Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.23-3.43 EPS.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

