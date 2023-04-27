Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 555 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TRNO opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $77.80.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 71.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

