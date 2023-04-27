North American Construction Group Ltd. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.05 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 8.70%.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOA. National Bank Financial increased their target price on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 343,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 17.47%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

