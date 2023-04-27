Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Northern Trust by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

