Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

NTRS opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.83. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $113.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Northern Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,376,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 39.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,420,000 after buying an additional 327,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

