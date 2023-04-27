Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $164.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97. The company has a market cap of $373.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

