NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 80,655 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $269.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.81 billion, a PE ratio of 154.92, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $281.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.99.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $14,027,950. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

