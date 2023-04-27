Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 4,017.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 105.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta Stock Down 0.9 %

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.12. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $132.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

