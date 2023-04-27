OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

GBCI stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $32,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,066.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,403 shares of company stock worth $606,843. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

