OneMain Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for OneMain in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share.

OneMain Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

OneMain stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. OneMain has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $49.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Articles

