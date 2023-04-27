Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OPMXF opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Operadora de Sites Mexicanos has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

About Operadora de Sites Mexicanos

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, SA de C.V. engages in building, installing, maintaining, operating, leasing, and marketing of various types of towers and other support structures for the telecommunications sector in Mexico. It also provides various base transceiver station site construction services comprises selection and acquisition of the property, and installation and operation of equipment, as well as physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of service networks.

