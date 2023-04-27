Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Operadora de Sites Mexicanos Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OPMXF opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Operadora de Sites Mexicanos has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.
About Operadora de Sites Mexicanos
