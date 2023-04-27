Oppenheimer Comments on IDEX Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a report released on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.74 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

IDEX Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.27.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $209.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.