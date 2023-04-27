Oppenheimer Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) to Market Perform

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:WOLF opened at $57.40 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 43,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 13,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,897,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

