Oppenheimer Weighs in on Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a report released on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.82 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.48 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share.

Amgen Stock Down 2.5 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMGN. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $238.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 48,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 332,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

