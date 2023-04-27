Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Oragenics stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and licensure of innovative products and technologies for improving human health.

