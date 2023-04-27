O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY23 guidance to $36.50-37.00 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $894.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $850.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $827.17. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $912.00.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $879.63.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.